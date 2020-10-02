Guterres Says Imperative for US, Russia to Extend New START Treaty Without Delay

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that it is imperative for the United States and Russia to extend without delay the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) which is set to expire in February, for the maximum duration of five years

"The only treaty constraining the size of the world's largest nuclear arsenals is set to expire early next year, raising the alarming possibility of a return to unconstrained strategic competition," Guterres said. "For this reason, it is imperative that the Russian Federation and the United States extend, without delay, the "New START" Treaty for the maximum duration of five years."

Guterres made the comment at a high-level meeting to commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.