Guterres Says Kremlin Looking Into His Grain Deal Proposal

Published May 03, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the Kremlin is looking into his proposal regarding how to improve the Black Sea grain deal.

"I have presented a new proposal for the improvement and the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to the presidents of the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey.

I was informed that the Kremlin is looking into the proposal, and that there would be a response to my proposal," Guterres told reporters during his visit to Kenya.

He also noted that the chief of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, will be back in Moscow this week.

