Guterres Says Military Committee on Libyan Crisis to Meet in Geneva in Next Few Days

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The military committee on Libyan conflict settlement will meet in Geneva over the next few days, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a press conference in Berlin on Sunday.

"We are now in conditions to convene in Geneva the military committee in the next few days," Guterres told reporters.

Representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and the African Union have met in Berlin on Sunday to find solutions to the conflict in the North African country.

The Berlin conference follows the intra-Libyan talks in Moscow that took place last week, mediated by Russia and Turkey.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The Libyan National Army currently controls the majority of territory in Libya's eastern regions, while the UN-recognized Government of National Accord has a foothold in the country's west.