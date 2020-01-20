UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres Says Military Committee On Libyan Crisis To Meet In Geneva In Next Few Days

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

Guterres Says Military Committee on Libyan Crisis to Meet in Geneva in Next Few Days

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The military committee on Libyan conflict settlement will meet in Geneva over the next few days, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a press conference in Berlin on Sunday.

"We are now in conditions to convene in Geneva the military committee in the next few days," Guterres told reporters.

Representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and the African Union have met in Berlin on Sunday to find solutions to the conflict in the North African country.

The Berlin conference follows the intra-Libyan talks in Moscow that took place last week, mediated by Russia and Turkey.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The Libyan National Army currently controls the majority of territory in Libya's eastern regions, while the UN-recognized Government of National Accord has a foothold in the country's west.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Moscow Russia Turkey Egypt European Union Berlin Geneva United States Libya Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

2 hours ago

Sharjahâ€™s social welfare law discussed

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

3 hours ago

Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Receives Assistant ..

3 hours ago

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

5 hours ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.