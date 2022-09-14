UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says Multiple Famines Possible This Year Despite Grain Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 08:57 PM

The world risks facing multiple famines this year despite the UN-brokered grain deal and the agreement to get Russian food and fertilizers to the market, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The world risks facing multiple famines this year despite the UN-brokered grain deal and the agreement to get Russian food and fertilizers to the market, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"Despite the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the agreement to get Russian food and fertilizers to global markets, there is a real risk of multiple famines this year," he said in his remarks at a press briefing about the 77th session of the General Assembly.

Guterres noted that global hunger started to rise before the COVID-19 pandemic and "has never recovered."

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports.

Three key Ukrainian ports Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne were unblocked to resume exports. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

Since the signing of the deal, only 28% of grain shipments from Ukraine went to low-income countries, and 44% to high-income countries, according to a report of the JCC on September 12. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will discuss a revision of the deal with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during the upcoming SCO summit in Samarkand. Moreover, Russia's envoy to the UN said the part of the deal concerning Russian food exports was not working altogether, which may lead to the termination of the agreements.

