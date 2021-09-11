Guterres Says New UN Mandate for Afghanistan Not Possible Amid Lack of Predictability

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday it was not possible to readjust the role of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) considering the unpredictability of the situation in the country

On Thursday, Estonia and Norway introduced a draft resolution aiming to renew UNAMA's mandate for another six months ahead of its expiring on September 17. Guterres said he hoped that such extension of the mission, present in Afghanistan since 2002, would allow to reassess what role it should play with the Taliban now in control.

"I do believe that it is not possible with the level of unpredictability that exists to do a new mandate for UNAMA, an entirely new mandate," Guterres said. "I hope that the consensus will be on a technical rollover for short period, allowing time for a more clear perspective about what the situation is in Afghanistan, and what the role of the UN should be... taking into account the new realities."