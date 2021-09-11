UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says New UN Mandate For Afghanistan Not Possible Amid Lack Of Predictability

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Guterres Says New UN Mandate for Afghanistan Not Possible Amid Lack of Predictability

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday it was not possible to readjust the role of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) considering the unpredictability of the situation in the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday it was not possible to readjust the role of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) considering the unpredictability of the situation in the country.

On Thursday, Estonia and Norway introduced a draft resolution aiming to renew UNAMA's mandate for another six months ahead of its expiring on September 17. Guterres said he hoped that such extension of the mission, present in Afghanistan since 2002, would allow to reassess what role it should play with the Taliban now in control.

"I do believe that it is not possible with the level of unpredictability that exists to do a new mandate for UNAMA, an entirely new mandate," Guterres said. "I hope that the consensus will be on a technical rollover for short period, allowing time for a more clear perspective about what the situation is in Afghanistan, and what the role of the UN should be... taking into account the new realities."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Resolution United Nations Norway Estonia September

Recent Stories

France pleads EU to see nuclear as Green

France pleads EU to see nuclear as Green

1 minute ago
 Prof Dr Aziz Qureshi dies of COVID-19 in LUH

Prof Dr Aziz Qureshi dies of COVID-19 in LUH

1 minute ago
 US Envoy for N. Korea to Discuss Korean Peninsula ..

US Envoy for N. Korea to Discuss Korean Peninsula Denuclearization in Tokyo - St ..

1 minute ago
 European Parliament Groups Agree on Strongly-Worde ..

European Parliament Groups Agree on Strongly-Worded Russia Report

28 minutes ago
 32 more detected positive for corona in Balochista ..

32 more detected positive for corona in Balochistan

28 minutes ago
 National Assembly body approves 'The Islamabad Hea ..

National Assembly body approves 'The Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.