UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says No Solution To Food Crisis Without Ukrainian, Russian Products

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 09:23 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday there is no solution to the current food crisis without ensuring global access to Ukraine's foodstuff and Russia's food and fertilizers

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday there is no solution to the current food crisis without ensuring global access to Ukraine's foodstuff and Russia's food and fertilizers.

"There is no solution to the global food crisis without ensuring full global access to Ukraine's food products and Russian food and fertilizers," he said at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv.

