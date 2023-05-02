UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says 'Not Right Time' To Meet With Taliban

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 07:10 PM

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday "it is not the right time" to meet with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism).

"When it is the right moment to do so, I would obviously not refuse that possibility. Today is not the right moment to do so," Guterres told reporters after a meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan in Doha, Qatar.

Guterres noted that the recognition of the Taliban was not the subject of the discussion.

"The meeting was about developing a common international approach, not about recognition of de-facto Taliban authorities," he said.

The UN chief noted that all parties agreed on the need to develop a strategy of engagement, which would stabilize the situation in Afghanistan. Participants expressed serious concerns over the prospects of maintaining stability in the country, the secretary-general added.

