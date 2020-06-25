Guterres Says Not Thinking About Running for Second Term as UN Secretary-General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Thursday that he does not think at present about running for a second term as the head of the world body.

"I want to tell you that, for the moment, I don't even think about it," Guterres said when asked whether he plans to run for reelection. "My only concern is to make sure that I do well what I have to do well.

Guterres took office on January 1, 2017 for a term of five years with no limit to number of terms he can serve.

Before he was appointed Secretary-General, Guterres served as UN High Commissioner for Refugees and prime minister of Portugal.

The Secretary-General is appointed by the UN General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council. The selection of the candidate can be vetoed by any of the five permanent members states - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.