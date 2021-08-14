Guterres Says Now Time for Taliban to End Offensive, Start Negotiations, Avoid Civil War

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday this was the moment for the Taliban opposition movement (banned in Russia) to halt its offensive on Afghanistan, engage in serious negotiations and avoid a civil war and international isolation.

"This is the moment to halt the offensive. This is the moment to start serious negotiation. This is the moment to avoid a prolonged civil war or the isolation of Afghanistan," Guterres said in a statement.