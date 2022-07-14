UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says Parties In Grain Talks To Reconvene Very Soon, Sure About Deal Next Week

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 12:43 AM

Guterres Says Parties in Grain Talks to Reconvene Very Soon, Sure About Deal Next Week

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Wednesday that the parties to the grain talks in Istanbul will hopefully reconvene very soon and reach a final agreement next week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Wednesday that the parties to the grain talks in Istanbul will hopefully reconvene very soon and reach a final agreement next week.

"We are hooping that we'll be able to reconvene very soon, I am sure next week, and hopefully we'll be able to have a final agreement," Guterres said.

"But as i said we still need a lot of good will and commitment by all parties, they have shown it. I am encouraged, i am optimistic, but it's not yet fully done."

