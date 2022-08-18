UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says Parties To Grain Deal Have Worked In Good Faith, Urges Them To Continue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Guterres Says Parties to Grain Deal Have Worked in Good Faith, Urges Them to Continue

The parties to the Black Sea grain deal have worked professionally and in good faith to ensure that the foodstuff keeps flowing to global markets, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, urging them to continue to do so

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The parties to the Black Sea grain deal have worked professionally and in good faith to ensure that the foodstuff keeps flowing to global markets, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, urging them to continue to do so.

"From day one, the parties have worked professionally and in good faith to keep the food flowing. I appeal for this to continue and for them to overcome all obstacles in a spirit of compromise and permanently settle all difficulties," Guterres said at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv.

Related Topics

United Nations Tayyip Erdogan Market All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan for further consolidation of ..

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan for further consolidation of bilateral ties, early completi ..

2 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments on plea for action against f ..

Court seeks arguments on plea for action against former NAB DG Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Vatican Says No Evidence to Launch Probe Into Alle ..

Vatican Says No Evidence to Launch Probe Into Alleged Sexual Assault by Canadian ..

2 minutes ago
 Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali extends gratitude to Turki ..

Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali extends gratitude to Turkiye for helping flood-hit peopl ..

4 minutes ago
 W. Virginia Deputy Sheriff Charged With Using Exce ..

W. Virginia Deputy Sheriff Charged With Using Excessive Force, Cover Up - Justic ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Says Has Logistics, Security Capacity to Send I ..

UN Says Has Logistics, Security Capacity to Send IAEA Team to Zaporizhzhia NPP F ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.