Guterres Says Parties to Grain Deal Have Worked in Good Faith, Urges Them to Continue

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The parties to the Black Sea grain deal have worked professionally and in good faith to ensure that the foodstuff keeps flowing to global markets, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, urging them to continue to do so.

"From day one, the parties have worked professionally and in good faith to keep the food flowing. I appeal for this to continue and for them to overcome all obstacles in a spirit of compromise and permanently settle all difficulties," Guterres said at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv.