Guterres Says Parties to Ukraine Conflict Must Continue, Expand POW Exchanges

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Ukraine and Russia should expand exchanges of prisoners of war, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"Notwithstanding deep mistrust, the parties to the conflict have also worked out regular exchanges of prisoners of war, facilitated by regional actors. These efforts can and must continue, and expand as much as possible," Guterres told the UN General Assembly's emergency special session on Ukraine.