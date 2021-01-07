Guterres Says Political Leaders Should Urge Followers to Refrain from Violence - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes it is important for political leaders to urge followers to avoid violence in situations such as the ongoing riots at the US capital of Washington, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, supporters of US President Donald Trump violently stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. The mass riot erupted after Trump in a speech to tens of thousands of supporters near the White House vowed to never concede and called on the crowd to keep fighting.

"In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law," Dujarric said.