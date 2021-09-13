UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says Possibility Of Economic Collapse In Afghanistan 'Serious'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:12 PM

Guterres Says Possibility of Economic Collapse in Afghanistan 'Serious'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that the possibility of an economic collapse in Afghanistan was very serious

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that the possibility of an economic collapse in Afghanistan was very serious.

"It is serious," Guterres stated in a press briefing when asked how serious the possibility was of a complete economic collapse following the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover.

"The financial system at the present moments is extremely limited in its capacity which means that a number of basic economic functions cannot be delivered, and of course, for people, they had, as you know, the possibility to get limited amounts of cash but with enormous difficulties," he said. "An economy doesn't work without the blood and the blood of the economy is cash. I think it is important to avoid the collapse of the economy.

