Guterres Says Prospects For Ukraine Peace Low, World Heads To Wider War With Eyes Open

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 09:46 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that prospects for peace in Ukraine continue to diminish, with the world drifting toward a wider conflict with its eyes wide open

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that prospects for peace in Ukraine continue to diminish, with the world drifting toward a wider conflict with its eyes wide open.

"The prospects for peace keep diminishing. The chances of further escalation and bloodshed keep growing," Gutteres told the UN General Assembly.

The world is not just "sleepwalking into a wider war," but is "doing so with its eyes wide open," the UN chief warned.

