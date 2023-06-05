Guterres Says Reforms to IMF Quotas Needed,Boosting Representation of Developing Countries

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that reforms to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) quotas are needed and the representation of the developing nations in both the IMF and the World bank should be expanded to address injustices and systemic bias in the international financial architecture

"The brief proposes strengthening the voice and representation of developing countries in the boards of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund," Guterres said. "It proposes reforms to IMF quotas, which should be delinked from access to resources. It also suggests changes to IMF voting rights and decision-making rules."

Guterres made his comments in a speech on three Policy Briefs the Common Agenda, which are part of a series of eleven being made amid the preparations for the SDG Summit and the Summit of the Future.

"In the short term, the international community needs to take urgent steps under current arrangements to relieve the burden on developing and emerging economies," Guterres explained.

"I have advocated for an SDG Stimulus to achieve this. But beyond emergency measures, we need a structural response. The international community must reform the international financial architecture, to make it resilient, equitable, and accessible to all."

Moreover, Guterres noted, this Policy Brief proposes a representative apex body to oversee the entire system.

Guterres went on to say that proposals on debt suggest the establishment of a Debt Workout Mechanism, possibly at a Multilateral Development Bank.

"This would link development financing with commercial creditors," he said. "A sovereign debt authority - with the representation of developing countries - could develop and implement a framework for restructuring."