Guterres Says Reforms To IMF Quotas Needed,Boosting Representation Of Developing Countries

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 09:35 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that reforms to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) quotas are needed and the representation of the developing nations in both the IMF and the World bank should be expanded to address injustices and systemic bias in the international financial architecture

"The brief proposes strengthening the voice and representation of developing countries in the boards of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund," Guterres said. "It proposes reforms to IMF quotas, which should be delinked from access to resources. It also suggests changes to IMF voting rights and decision-making rules."

Guterres made his comments in a speech on three Policy Briefs on the Common Agenda, which are part of a series of eleven initiatives being made amid the preparations for the SDG Summit and the Summit of the Future.

Guterres pointed out in the speech that the Bretton Woods system is supposed to serve the world, however, it does not represent it, and the COVID-19 pandemic were a stress test for this system, which largely failed.

"It did not fulfil its core mandate as a financial safety net," he explained. "It did not provide enough of the financing needed to support a recovery in developing countries, many of which are now in the throes of a deep financial crisis."

The UN Chief underscored that fifty-two developing countries are in, or near, debt distress, while debt relief remains at a standstill.

"The Common Framework for debt treatment is not working," he said. "Inflation and rising interest rates are adding to the unsustainable financial pressure on developing countries. Some governments are being forced to choose between making debt repayments, or defaulting in order to pay public sector workers - possibly ruining their credit rating for years to come."

"In the short term, the international community needs to take urgent steps under current arrangements to relieve the burden on developing and emerging economies," Guterres explained. "I have advocated for an SDG Stimulus to achieve this. But beyond emergency measures, we need a structural response. The international community must reform the international financial architecture, to make it resilient, equitable, and accessible to all."

Moreover, Guterres noted, this Policy Brief proposes a representative apex body to oversee the entire system.

Guterres went on to say that proposals on debt suggest the establishment of a Debt Workout Mechanism, possibly at a Multilateral Development Bank.

"This would link development financing with commercial creditors," he said. "A sovereign debt authority - with the representation of developing countries - could develop and implement a framework for restructuring."

