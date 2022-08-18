UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says Sees Signs That Global Food Markets Beginning To Stabilize

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Guterres Says Sees Signs That Global Food Markets Beginning to Stabilize

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday there are indications that global food markets are beginning to stabilize

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday there are indications that global food markets are beginning to stabilize.

"Meanwhile - and critically - we have seen signs that global food markets are beginning to stabilize," Guterres said at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv.

Related Topics

United Nations Tayyip Erdogan Market

Recent Stories

Guterres Says 21 Ships Departed Ukrainian Ports Un ..

Guterres Says 21 Ships Departed Ukrainian Ports Under Grain Deal

3 minutes ago
 Low lying areas in flooded in city Hyderabad

Low lying areas in flooded in city Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 EU-mediated talks fail to quell Kosovo-Serbia tens ..

EU-mediated talks fail to quell Kosovo-Serbia tensions

3 minutes ago
 With few visitors, custodian of Syria castle has l ..

With few visitors, custodian of Syria castle has lonely job

3 minutes ago
 Rizwan, Salman guide Pakistan to seven-wicket win ..

Rizwan, Salman guide Pakistan to seven-wicket win over Netherlands

7 minutes ago
 Zelensky hails Turkish leader's visit as Russian s ..

Zelensky hails Turkish leader's visit as Russian strikes batter Kharkiv

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.