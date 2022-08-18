Guterres Says Sees Signs That Global Food Markets Beginning To Stabilize
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 09:29 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday there are indications that global food markets are beginning to stabilize
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday there are indications that global food markets are beginning to stabilize.
"Meanwhile - and critically - we have seen signs that global food markets are beginning to stabilize," Guterres said at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv.