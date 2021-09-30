UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he was shocked to learn about Ethiopia's decision to expel seven UN employees, including senior officials, and the organization is now engaging with Addis Ababa to allow the affected staff to continue their work in the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he was shocked to learn about Ethiopia's decision to expel seven UN employees, including senior officials, and the organization is now engaging with Addis Ababa to allow the affected staff to continue their work in the country.

"I was shocked by the information that the government of Ethiopia has declared seven UN officials, including senior UN humanitarian officials, as persona non grata," Guterres said in a statement. "We are now engaging with the government of Ethiopia in the expectation that the concerned UN staff will be allowed to continue their important work."

Ethiopias' foreign ministry said its decision to declare the staff from the UNICEF, the UN Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs was prompted by their meddling in Ethiopia's internal affairs.