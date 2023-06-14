UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says Social Media Become 'Global Bullhorn' For Hate Mongers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Guterres Says Social Media Become 'Global Bullhorn' for Hate Mongers

Social media amplify the power of people spreading misinformation and hate, who make use of their global outreach, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Social media amplify the power of people spreading misinformation and hate, who make use of their global outreach, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"Social media has equipped hate mongers with a global bullhorn ...

Today, no conspiracies are too outrageous to find the vast audience," Guterres told the UN Security Council.

Guterres stressed the need to support education to fight division.

The secretary-general made the remarks during a UN Security Council meeting on how intolerance, hate speech, racism and incitement to hatred impact efforts to promote peace.

The meeting was organized by the United Arab Emirates, which holds the rotating presidency of the council for the month of June.

Related Topics

United Nations Education United Arab Emirates June Media

Recent Stories

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports Fro ..

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports From Russia

5 minutes ago
 Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider ..

Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider in Russia in June - Health Min ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs building inspectors to improv ..

Commissioner directs building inspectors to improve performance

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar for supporti ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Consider US Request for Consular A ..

Russia Ready to Consider US Request for Consular Access to Gershkovich - Foreign ..

5 minutes ago
 Trade Between Russia, Brazil Falls by 20% in Q1 20 ..

Trade Between Russia, Brazil Falls by 20% in Q1 2023 - Russian Foreign Ministry

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.