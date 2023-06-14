Guterres Says Social Media Become 'Global Bullhorn' for Hate Mongers

Social media amplify the power of people spreading misinformation and hate, who make use of their global outreach, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Social media amplify the power of people spreading misinformation and hate, who make use of their global outreach, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"Social media has equipped hate mongers with a global bullhorn ...

Today, no conspiracies are too outrageous to find the vast audience," Guterres told the UN Security Council.

Guterres stressed the need to support education to fight division.

The secretary-general made the remarks during a UN Security Council meeting on how intolerance, hate speech, racism and incitement to hatred impact efforts to promote peace.

The meeting was organized by the United Arab Emirates, which holds the rotating presidency of the council for the month of June.