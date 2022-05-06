UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says Third Evacuation Operation Underway In Ukraine, Details To Come Once Done

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Guterres Says Third Evacuation Operation Underway in Ukraine, Details to Come Once Done

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The UN is currently undertaking a third civilian evacuation operation in Ukraine, the details of which will be released following completion of the effort, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

"A third operation is underway - but it is our policy not to speak about the details of any of them before they are completed to avoid undermining possible success," Guterres said during a briefing to the Security Council.

The UN in conjunction with the International Committee of the Red Cross has so far completed two evacuation operations, the first on May 3 evacuating 101 civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, and the second on May 4 evacuating more than 320 civilians from Mariupol and surrounding areas, Guterres said.

