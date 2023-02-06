Guterres Says Time to Bring Arms Control Back to Center, End Threat Posed by 13,000 Nukes

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The world should bring arms control back to the forefront and address the threat posed by 13,000 nuclear weapons, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"It is also time to bring disarmament and arms control back to the centre, We need to end the threat posed by 13,000 nuclear weapons held in arsenals around the world," he told the UN General Assembly.