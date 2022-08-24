UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says To Continue Seeking Unimpeded Access To Markets For Russian Food, Fertilizer

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres promised on Wednesday to continue his efforts to ensure Russian fertilizers and food have unfettered access to global markets.

"The other part of this package deal is the unimpeded access to global markets of Russian food and fertilizers, which are not subject to sanctions.

It is critical that all governments and the private sector cooperate to bring them to market. Together with the task team led by Rebeca Grynspan, I will continue my intense contacts for that purpose," he told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

More Stories From World

