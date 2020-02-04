Guterres Says to Travel to Ethiopia This Weekend to Attend AU Summit

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that he will travel to Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa this week to participate in the African Union (AU) summit.

"I would like to announce today that I will be attending the African Union Summit this coming weekend in Addis Ababa," Guterres told reporters.

Guterres added that he is looking forward to discussing Africa's efforts to "silence the guns" and the continent's cooperation with the United Nations in addressing the full range of international challenges.

The 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU is taking place from January 21 to February 10. The summit is being held under the theme "Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's development."