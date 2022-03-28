UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says UN Humanitarian Chief To Explore Possible Ukraine Ceasefire Deal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 09:01 PM

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Martin Griffiths will explore the possibility of a humanitarian ceasefire deal in Ukraine, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday during remarks to the media

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) UN Humanitarian Coordinator Martin Griffiths will explore the possibility of a humanitarian ceasefire deal in Ukraine, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday during remarks to the media.

"Today I am announcing that in the exercise of my good offices, I have asked Martin Griffiths, the Coordinator of our humanitarian work worldwide, immediately to explore with the parties involved the possible agreements and arrangements for a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine," Guterres said.

