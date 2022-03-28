UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says UN Humanitarian Chief Will Hopefully Visit Moscow, Kiev For Ceasefire Talks

March 28, 2022

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) UN Humanitarian Coordinator Martin Griffiths will hopefully travel to Moscow and Kiev soon to engage in talks on the possibility of a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"I hope that (Griffiths) will be able to go to both Moscow and Kiev as soon as that becomes possible. It's very important to establish a serious dialogue with both parties in relation to the possibility of this humanitarian ceasefire," Guterres said.

Earlier on Monday, Guterres announced that Griffiths will explore with Russia and Ukraine a potential humanitarian ceasefire agreement in order to make progress toward a politically negotiated peace.

