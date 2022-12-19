UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says UN Security Council Reforms, Enlargement Open For Discussion

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Guterres Says UN Security Council Reforms, Enlargement Open for Discussion

UN Security Council reforms and enlargement are both possibilities open to serious consideration by member states, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) UN Security Council reforms and enlargement are both possibilities open to serious consideration by member states, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that

"I think that there is now space for a much more serious discussion in relation to Security Council reform.

I think that the possibility of enlarging the Security Council is now seriously on the table. I'm still not optimistic about the right of veto," Guterres said during an end-of-year press conference.

Expanding membership of the UN Security Council, which now includes five permanent and ten non-permanent members, has been discussed by UN members for decades, with no tangible progress achieved.

Members have also recently discussed reforming the veto powers of the permanent UN Security Council members.

Related Topics

United Nations Progress

Recent Stories

Jhagra inaugurates dialysis center at NaseerUllah ..

Jhagra inaugurates dialysis center at NaseerUllah Babar hospital

3 minutes ago
 'Offside'? Macron stirs critics with World Cup fin ..

'Offside'? Macron stirs critics with World Cup final role

3 minutes ago
 UN summit agreement to protect biodiversity histor ..

UN summit agreement to protect biodiversity historic: PM

3 minutes ago
 Moscow says shot down four US-made missiles over s ..

Moscow says shot down four US-made missiles over southern Russia

3 minutes ago
 US Aims to Cut Homelessness by 25% by 2025 - White ..

US Aims to Cut Homelessness by 25% by 2025 - White House

10 minutes ago
 Japanese Budget for Next Fiscal Year May Hit Recor ..

Japanese Budget for Next Fiscal Year May Hit Record $844Bln - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.