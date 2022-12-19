Guterres Says UN Security Council Reforms, Enlargement Open for Discussion

UN Security Council reforms and enlargement are both possibilities open to serious consideration by member states, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) UN Security Council reforms and enlargement are both possibilities open to serious consideration by member states, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that

"I think that there is now space for a much more serious discussion in relation to Security Council reform.

I think that the possibility of enlarging the Security Council is now seriously on the table. I'm still not optimistic about the right of veto," Guterres said during an end-of-year press conference.

Expanding membership of the UN Security Council, which now includes five permanent and ten non-permanent members, has been discussed by UN members for decades, with no tangible progress achieved.

Members have also recently discussed reforming the veto powers of the permanent UN Security Council members.