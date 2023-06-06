UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says UN Sending Aid To Ukraine In Wake Of Kakhovka Dam Incident

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 08:28 PM

The United Nations is sending aid to areas of Ukraine set to be impacted by flooding caused by damage to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday

"The United Nations and humanitarian partners are rushing support in coordination with the government of Ukraine, including drinking water and water purification tablets, and other critical assistance," Guterres said during a press conference.

The UN will continue its humanitarian work in Ukraine and appeal for urgent and safe humanitarian access, Guterres added.

The statement comes following damage to the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River, caused by shelling. The damage to the power station and dam caused uncontrollable water outflow. Moscow and Kiev have both pinned responsibility for the incident on the other.

