Guterres Says UN Would Like to Use Russian Sputnik V Vaccine, Awaiting Clearance By WHO

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world body would like to use the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease and is only awaiting for it to be cleared by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"UN personnel has already received the Sputnik vaccine, namely, in the Russian Federation, and we would like to be able to use it by ourselves, only waiting for the validation by the World Health Organization," Guterres said in an interview with Russian news agencies.

The WHO said earlier that it expected to give its safety assessment of Russia's coronavirus vaccine in late June or in July.