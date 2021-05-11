UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

Guterres Says Unlikely Consensus Would Be Reached on UN Peacekeeping Mission in E. Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he did not believe that an agreement can be reached on the potential deployment of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Eastern Ukraine.

"There are very different positions in relation to the mandate and the role that a peacekeeping force might have in Ukraine," Guterres said in an interview with Russian news agencies.

"I would say it is not likely that consensus will be established in the immediate future in relation to that."

