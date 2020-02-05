Guterres Says US Needs to Normalize Visa Process for Diplomats Visiting UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that he is deeply concerned about the United States not granting visas to foreign diplomats for UN-related work and that Washington should normalize the process of providing visas

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that he is deeply concerned about the United States not granting visas to foreign diplomats for UN-related work and that Washington should normalize the process of providing visas.

"I am very concerned and very active together with our Office of Legal Affairs and the General Assembly Commission that is in charge over the relations with the host country," Guterres said referring to the United States. "What we are witnessing is, of course, something that needs to be normalized."

Guterres emphasized that the functioning of the United Nations depends on the normalization of the United States issuing visas to foreign delegates as regulated by the US-UN headquarters agreement, which is also referred to as host country agreement.

The agreement stipulates that the United States should not impose any obstacles on the movement to or from the United Nations headquarters of UN member states' officials who seek to attend events at the world body, and should promptly issue them visas.

In September, the United States denied visas to several members of the Russian delegation seeking to the UN General Assembly's high-level week.

The United States also failed to issues visas to 18 Russian diplomats scheduled to participate in the work of the UN General Assembly's First and Sixth Committees in October. The committees deal with issues pertaining to disarmament and international security and legal matters, respectively.

In January, the United States denied visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif preventing him to attend a UN Security Council meeting.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow might resort to advocating for the relocation of the United Nations headquarters to ensure that all delegates designated to represent the interests of their respective countries have access to the organization's working procedures.