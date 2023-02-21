UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says US, Russia Should Resume Implementation Of New START Without Delay - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 09:04 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes Russia and the United States should immediately resume the full implementation of the New START Treaty, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik.

"The Secretary-General's position has always been clear - the United States and the Russian Federation should resume the full implementation of the New START Treaty without delay," Dujarric said.

Earlier in the day, President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly that Russia is suspending its participation in New START. Putin said any Russian return to talks would require clarity about how NATO's combined nuclear strike potential would be taken into account.

The Russian president said that NATO members act as if there is no connection between the issues of New START and the Ukraine conflict as well as other hostile actions against Russia.

