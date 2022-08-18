UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says Wheat Prices Dropped By 8% After Signing Of Grain Deal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Guterres Says Wheat Prices Dropped by 8% After Signing of Grain Deal

Wheat prices have decreased by 8% since the Black Sea grain deal was struck, and the FAO Food Price Index has seen its biggest decline since 2008, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Wheat prices have decreased by 8% since the Black Sea grain deal was struck, and the FAO Food price Index has seen its biggest decline since 2008, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

Guterres made his remarks at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv.

"Wheat prices dropped by as much as 8% following the signing of the agreements. The FAO Food Price Index fell by 9% in July - the biggest decline since 2008. Most food commodities are now trading at prices below pre-war levels," Guterres said.

Related Topics

United Nations Price Tayyip Erdogan July Wheat

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan for further consolidation of ..

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan for further consolidation of bilateral ties, early completi ..

2 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments on plea for action against f ..

Court seeks arguments on plea for action against former NAB DG Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Vatican Says No Evidence to Launch Probe Into Alle ..

Vatican Says No Evidence to Launch Probe Into Alleged Sexual Assault by Canadian ..

2 minutes ago
 Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali extends gratitude to Turki ..

Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali extends gratitude to Turkiye for helping flood-hit peopl ..

4 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Parties to Grain Deal Have Worked in ..

Guterres Says Parties to Grain Deal Have Worked in Good Faith, Urges Them to Con ..

4 minutes ago
 W. Virginia Deputy Sheriff Charged With Using Exce ..

W. Virginia Deputy Sheriff Charged With Using Excessive Force, Cover Up - Justic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.