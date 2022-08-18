Guterres Says Wheat Prices Dropped by 8% After Signing of Grain Deal

Wheat prices have decreased by 8% since the Black Sea grain deal was struck, and the FAO Food Price Index has seen its biggest decline since 2008, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Wheat prices have decreased by 8% since the Black Sea grain deal was struck, and the FAO Food price Index has seen its biggest decline since 2008, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

Guterres made his remarks at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv.

"Wheat prices dropped by as much as 8% following the signing of the agreements. The FAO Food Price Index fell by 9% in July - the biggest decline since 2008. Most food commodities are now trading at prices below pre-war levels," Guterres said.