(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that Russia's termination of the grain deal will not stop his efforts to get food and fertilizers to global markets.

"But it will not stop our efforts to facilitate the unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilizers from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation," Guterres told journalists.