Open Menu

Guterres Says Won't Stop Work To Get Food, Fertilizer To Markets After Grain Deal Halts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Guterres Says Won't Stop Work to Get Food, Fertilizer to Markets After Grain Deal Halts

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that Russia's termination of the grain deal will not stop his efforts to get food and fertilizers to global markets

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that Russia's termination of the grain deal will not stop his efforts to get food and fertilizers to global markets.

"But it will not stop our efforts to facilitate the unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilizers from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation," Guterres told journalists.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Market From

Recent Stories

Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance t ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance to launch Employee Protection I ..

6 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces by ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces by-elections schedule in various ..

15 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police launches crackdown against rash P ..

Islamabad Police launches crackdown against rash PSV drivers

16 minutes ago
 PM, Sri Lankan President reaffirm to continue long ..

PM, Sri Lankan President reaffirm to continue long standing cooperation in diver ..

16 minutes ago
 Regional ombudsman holds kuli Katchehi in Matiari

Regional ombudsman holds kuli Katchehi in Matiari

16 minutes ago
 Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industr ..

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry announces establishment of & ..

51 minutes ago
Pakistan,Uzbekistan, Afghanistan finalize inter-re ..

Pakistan,Uzbekistan, Afghanistan finalize inter-regional railway track

44 minutes ago
 More monsoon rains expected this week: PMD

More monsoon rains expected this week: PMD

44 minutes ago
 Sanctuaries, liberty for TTP in neighbouring count ..

Sanctuaries, liberty for TTP in neighbouring country impacting Pakistan's securi ..

44 minutes ago
 Commissioner expresses dismay over poor performanc ..

Commissioner expresses dismay over poor performance of environment department

44 minutes ago
 Pilot of Crashed Russian Su-25 Fighter in Krasnoda ..

Pilot of Crashed Russian Su-25 Fighter in Krasnodar Territory Dies - Local Autho ..

44 minutes ago
 River Sutlej runs in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej runs in low flood: FFC

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World