Guterres Says World at Risk of Food Shortages in 2023 if Fertilizer Issue Not Resolved Now
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 09:52 PM
The world is at risk of food shortages next year if the problem of a destabilized market for fertilizer is not resolved now, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The world is at risk of food shortages next year if the problem of a destabilized market for fertilizer is not resolved now, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.
"In 2022 we have no lack of food, we have a problem of distribution," Guterres said during a briefing. "If we don't normalize the fertilizer market, we will have a problem of food in 2023."