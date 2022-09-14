UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says World At Risk Of Food Shortages In 2023 If Fertilizer Issue Not Resolved Now

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 09:52 PM

The world is at risk of food shortages next year if the problem of a destabilized market for fertilizer is not resolved now, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The world is at risk of food shortages next year if the problem of a destabilized market for fertilizer is not resolved now, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"In 2022 we have no lack of food, we have a problem of distribution," Guterres said during a briefing. "If we don't normalize the fertilizer market, we will have a problem of food in 2023."

