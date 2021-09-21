Guterres Says World Has Never Been More Threatened

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed the belief on Tuesday that the world is on the edge of an abyss and has never been more threatened.

"We are on the edge of an abyss ” and moving in the wrong direction Our world has never been more threatened. Or more divided. We face the greatest cascade of crises in our lifetimes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has supersized glaring inequalities. The climate crisis is pummeling the planet. Upheaval from Afghanistan to Ethiopia to Yemen and beyond has thwarted peace," Guterres said in his address at the UN General Assembly.

The UN leader also pointed to a surge of mistrust and attacks on human rights.

"Solidarity is missing in action ” just when we need it most," Guterres went on to say.