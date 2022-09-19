Guterres Says Would Not Be Realistic to Move UN Headquarters Outside of US

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told RIA Novosti that he does not think it is a realistic idea to relocate UN headquarters outside of the United States.

"I do not think that is realistic," Guterres said when asked whether he fears that countries will start to advocate more strongly for moving the headquarters from the United States to another location in light of Russian diplomats facing issues with obtaining visas to attend the UN General Assembly session.