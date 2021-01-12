UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres Seeks 2nd Term As UN Secretary-General - Letter To Security Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:23 AM

Guterres Seeks 2nd Term as UN Secretary-General - Letter to Security Council

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to the Security Council President on Monday that he seeks to be leading the organization for a second five-year term

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to the Security Council President on Monday that he seeks to be leading the organization for a second five-year term.

"As my first term of office as Secretary-General of the United Nations expires at the end of this year, I wish to inform you that I am available to serve a second term as Secretary-General of the United Nations, if that will be the will of member states," Guterres said in a letter seen by Sputnik.

United Nations spokesman Stephen Dujarric confirmed that Guterres also delivered a letter of similar content to the President of the UN General Assembly earlier in the day.

The Secretary-General is appointed by the UN General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council. The UN chief's candidature could be vetoed by any of the five permanent member states - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Guterres assumed office on January 1, 2017.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia China France United Kingdom United States January 2017

Recent Stories

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

48 minutes ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

48 minutes ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

21 seconds ago

New lockdown looming in Portugal with record virus ..

22 seconds ago

Vawda warns PDM to avoid uncivilized language, mov ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.