Guterres Seeks 2nd Term as UN Secretary-General - Letter to Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to the Security Council President on Monday that he seeks to be leading the organization for a second five-year term.

"As my first term of office as Secretary-General of the United Nations expires at the end of this year, I wish to inform you that I am available to serve a second term as Secretary-General of the United Nations, if that will be the will of member states," Guterres said in a letter seen by Sputnik.

United Nations spokesman Stephen Dujarric confirmed that Guterres also delivered a letter of similar content to the President of the UN General Assembly earlier in the day.

The Secretary-General is appointed by the UN General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council. The UN chief's candidature could be vetoed by any of the five permanent member states - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Guterres assumed office on January 1, 2017.