Guterres Seeks to Ease Restrictions on Export of Potash Fertilizers From Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is making a bid to ease restrictions on the export of potash fertilizers from Russia and Belarus, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing diplomats familiar with the matter.

Guterres has asked Moscow to allow some Ukrainian grain shipments in exchange for an ease of restrictions on exports of potash fertilizer from Russia and Belarus, the report said.