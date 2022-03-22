Guterres Sees 'Elements of Diplomatic Progress' in Ukraine Conflict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he sees elements of diplomatic progress on key issues in the Ukraine conflict and believes there is "enough on the table" to cease hostilities.

"From my outreach with various actors, elements of diplomatic progress are coming into view on several key issues. There is enough on the table to cease hostilities - now and seriously negotiate - now," Guterres said at a UN Security Council stakeout.