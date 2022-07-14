UrduPoint.com

Guterres Sees No Prospect Of Immediate Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Despite Progress On Grain

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 12:36 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Wednesday that despite the progress made on Ukrainian grain exports in Istanbul, he does not see prospects for an immediate peace deal between Kiev and Moscow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Wednesday that despite the progress made on Ukrainian grain exports in Istanbul, he does not see prospects for an immediate peace deal between Kiev and Moscow

"I do not see immediately the perspective of a peace agreement.

I think in any case this demonstrated that the parties are able to have a constructive dialogue and this is, of course, very good news, but for peace we still have a long way to go," Guterres said.

