Guterres Sends Emergency Relief Coordinator Griffiths To Sudan - UN

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 02:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent his Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths to conflict-ridden Sudan, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"In light of the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the Secretary-General is sending the Emergency Relief Coordinator and Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, to the region immediately," Dujarric said in a Sunday statement.

He expressed concern over the situation in Sudan and urged all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian relief operations.

"The scale and speed of what is unfolding is unprecedented in Sudan. We are extremely concerned by the immediate as well as long-term impact on all people in Sudan, and the broader region," Dujarric said.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet. Last week on Thursday, the sides agreed to extend the current ceasefire for another 72 hours.

According to Sudan's Health Ministry, around 600 people have died in the clashes. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq told Sputnik on Sunday that the Sudanese army was returning control over areas where foreign diplomatic premises are located that have been in the epicenter of the fighting in Sudan.

