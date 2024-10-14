Guterres Slams Israeli Attacks On UN Position In Lebanon; May Constitute 'war Crime'
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sunday reiterated that the safety and security of UN personnel and property must be guaranteed, following the "deliberate breach" of a UN peacekeeping position by Israeli armoured vehicles in southern Lebanon warning that such acts may constitute a "war crime."
The incident took place early on Sunday morning, when two Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) Merkava tanks destroyed the main gate and forcibly entered the position, according to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). About two hours later, after the tanks had left, several rounds were fired nearby, emitting smoke that affected the peacekeepers inside.
These developments followed several security incidents targeting peacekeepers over recent days. According to UNIFIL, five peacekeepers have been injured, UN positions and premises damaged, and critical Mission movements disrupted.
“The Secretary-General reiterates that the safety and security of UN personnel and property must be guaranteed and that the inviolability of UN premises must be respected at all times without qualification,” the UN chief’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Guterres also paid tribute to the dedicated personnel of UNIFIL, adding that “peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly.
”
The statement further noted that UNIFIL “continuously assesses and reviews” all factors to determine its posture and presence, and that it is taking all possible measures to ensure the protection of its peacekeepers.
“UNIFIL’s role and its presence in southern Lebanon is mandated by the UN Security Council,” the statement said, adding “in this context, UNIFIL is committed to preserving its capacity to support a diplomatic solution based on resolution 1701, which is the only possible way forward.”
Established by the Security Council, UNIFIL is tasked with monitoring the cessation of hostilities following the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, confirming the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, and assisting the Lebanese government in restoring its authority in the area.
The Secretary-General emphasized that UNIFIL personnel and its premises must never be targeted.
“Attacks against peacekeepers are in breach of international law, including international humanitarian law. They may constitute a war crime,” the statement noted.
The Secretary-General further called on all parties, including the IDF, “to refrain from any and all actions” that put UN peacekeepers at risk.
He also renewed the call for a cessation of hostilities and the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701.
