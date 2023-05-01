(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spoken to both warring parties in Sudan and he will do whatever it takes to alleviate the situation, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spoken to both warring parties in Sudan and he will do whatever it takes to alleviate the situation, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"The UN Secretary-General has been on the phone on Sudan. He has spoken to both generals at different times. He will do whatever needs to be done," Dujarric told a briefing.

Guterres has his phone "glued to his ear," the spokesman added.

Sine mid-April, Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the armed forces and the rival paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

The civilian death toll has topped 430, with another 2,175 injured.

Over the weekend, the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group announced an extension of the current ceasefire for another 72 hours. However, the parties continue to accuse each other of violating the truce.