UrduPoint.com

Guterres Speaks To Sudan's Warring Generals - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Guterres Speaks to Sudan's Warring Generals - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spoken to both warring parties in Sudan and he will do whatever it takes to alleviate the situation, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"The UN Secretary-General has been on the phone on Sudan. He has spoken to both generals at different times. He will do whatever needs to be done," Dujarric told a briefing.

Guterres has his phone "glued to his ear," the spokesman added.

Sine mid-April, Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the armed forces and the rival paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

The civilian death toll has topped 430, with another 2,175 injured.

Over the weekend, the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group announced an extension of the current ceasefire for another 72 hours. However, the parties continue to accuse each other of violating the truce.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Khartoum Sudan

Recent Stories

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

16 minutes ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

16 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

16 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

16 minutes ago
 UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afgh ..

UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine - Swiss Envoy ..

16 minutes ago
 ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA S ..

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA SVP

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.