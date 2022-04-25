Guterres Spoke to US Officials Before Visits to Moscow, Kiev, Did Not Talk to Biden - UN

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with US officials before heading to Russia and Ukraine, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"Not with the President," Haq told a briefing. "He has been speaking to senior US officials and indeed many other senior officials by phone in recent days."