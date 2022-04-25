- Home
- World
- News
- Guterres Spoke to US Officials Before Visits to Moscow, Kiev, Did Not Talk to Biden - UN
Guterres Spoke To US Officials Before Visits To Moscow, Kiev, Did Not Talk To Biden - UN
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 10:34 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with US officials before heading to Russia and Ukraine, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with US officials before heading to Russia and Ukraine, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday.
"Not with the President," Haq told a briefing. "He has been speaking to senior US officials and indeed many other senior officials by phone in recent days."