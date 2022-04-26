UrduPoint.com

Guterres Suggests Creating Contact Group On Solving Humanitarian Issues In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Guterres Suggests Creating Contact Group on Solving Humanitarian Issues in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday suggested to create a humanitarian contact group that would bring together Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations.

"I have proposed the establishment of the humanitarian contact group bringing together the Russian Federation, Ukraine and the United Nations to look for opportunities for the opening of safe corridors with local cessation of hostilities and to guarantee that they are actually effective," Guterres said following his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia

