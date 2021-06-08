(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday took note of the decision by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) to reaffirm the conviction of Ratko Mladic for war crimes committed during the 1992-95 conflict in the former Yugoslavia, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Earlier on Tursday, judges of the Appeals Chamber of the IRMCT affirmed the sentence of life in prison for the former commander of Bosnian Serbs. At the same time, the Mladic was not found guilty of genocide of around 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys in the town of Srebrenica.

"The Secretary-General takes note of today's delivery by the [IRMCT] of the appeal judgment in the case against Mr. Ratko Mladic, former commander of the Bosnian Serb armed forces," Dujarric said. "It is another vital step towards coming to terms with the past to build a more resilient, secure and hopeful future for all citizens and residents of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region.

"

Dujarric said Guterres stood with the victims and survivors of the genocide and crimes against humanity for which Mladic had been found guilty.

The UN chief also called on those in the position of power to refrain from denying the seriousness of the adjudicated crimes, stressing that accountability is an essential step toward reconciliation in the Balkans, Dujarric added.

Mladic, 78, served as commander of the army of Republika Srpska during the 1992-1995 conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was arrested by the Serbian authorities in 2011. In November 2017, the UN Criminal Tribunal in the Hague convicted Mladic of war crimes and sentenced him to life in prison.

On May 26, the former president of Republika Srpska and former Bosnian Serb wartime leader, Radovan Karadzic, was transferred from the Hague to a prison in the south of England to serve out his life sentence for war crimes.