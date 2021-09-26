Guterres Talks About Developments in Syria With Foreign Minister Mekdad

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has met with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to discuss the situation in the country, the United Nations informs.

"The Secretary-General encouraged further progress in the United Nations-mediated political process, and reiterated the United Nations' commitment to ensure that the much-needed assistance reaches all in need," the UN said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Mekdad told Sputnik on the margins of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) that the United States should withdraw from Syria or face the same humiliation as it did in Afghanistan.

The Syrian foreign minister said he had a great meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the UNGA during which they talked about their coordinated efforts.