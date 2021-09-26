UrduPoint.com

Guterres Talks About Developments In Syria With Foreign Minister Mekdad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 05:30 AM

Guterres Talks About Developments in Syria With Foreign Minister Mekdad

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has met with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to discuss the situation in the country, the United Nations informs.

"The Secretary-General encouraged further progress in the United Nations-mediated political process, and reiterated the United Nations' commitment to ensure that the much-needed assistance reaches all in need," the UN said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Mekdad told Sputnik on the margins of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) that the United States should withdraw from Syria or face the same humiliation as it did in Afghanistan.

The Syrian foreign minister said he had a great meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the UNGA during which they talked about their coordinated efforts.

Related Topics

Assembly Afghanistan United Nations Syria Russia Progress Same United States All From

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

5 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

5 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

5 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

5 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

5 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.