UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday spoke over the telephone with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry and informed him the world body stands ready to support Egypt's talks with Ethiopia and Sudan on he disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General confirmed that the United Nations is available to support and participate in the African Union-led negotiation process on the [GERD], at the invitation of the Chairperson of the African Union, President Felix Tshisekedi, hoping the process will count on the full engagement of the parties in a serious negotiation," Dujarric said in a readout of the call.

On Wednesday, Ethiopia signalized its readiness to engage in negotiations on the disputed dam with Egypt and Sudan.

The dam has been under construction since 2012 and would become the largest one in Africa when completed. However, the project triggered disputes with Egypt and Sudan as both countries fear the dam would undermine their water security. Earlier talks between the three countries on a final agreement to resolve the dispute had hit a deadlock.